The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

