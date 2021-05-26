The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,220 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

