The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455,628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,709,000 after buying an additional 286,246 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 857,705 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

DNB stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

