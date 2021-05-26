The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.