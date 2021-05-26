The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,326 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

