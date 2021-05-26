The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 10,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,882. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The Lovesac has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $80.99.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

