The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $9.24. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 20,560 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

