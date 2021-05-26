The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.07.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.75 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

