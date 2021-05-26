The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.