The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $35.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
NYSE:GS opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.
GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
