The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $35.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NYSE:GS opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

