The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 20,690 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,206. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Gap by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

