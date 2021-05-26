The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.28.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

