The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of The Ensign Group worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.