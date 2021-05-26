The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$121.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.56 million.

DSG opened at C$70.25 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.32.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

