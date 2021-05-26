The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325,618 shares of company stock worth $92,550,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 69,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

