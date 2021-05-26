The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. 331,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325,618 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,001 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.