The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.89. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

