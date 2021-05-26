The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of The Blackstone Group worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

