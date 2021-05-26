The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS remained flat at $$65.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,323,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,768. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

