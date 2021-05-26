The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,352,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. 7,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,303. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.