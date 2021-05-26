TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.12

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $22.23. TFS Financial shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 376,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $12,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,732,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

