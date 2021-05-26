Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,890,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

