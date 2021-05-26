Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

