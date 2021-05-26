Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,989 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.