Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NextGen Healthcare worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

