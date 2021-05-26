Texas Permanent School Fund Has $910,000 Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,753 shares of company stock worth $1,952,326. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

