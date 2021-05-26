Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 4,605 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.