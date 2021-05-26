Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,342 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DCOM stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

