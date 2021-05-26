Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

