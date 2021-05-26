TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.13

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.32. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 12,993 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

