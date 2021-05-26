TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0763

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.