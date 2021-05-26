Telsey Advisory Group Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

