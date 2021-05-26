Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.52

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 4202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 430,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

