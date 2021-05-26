TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,199 shares of company stock worth $5,570,227 in the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

