TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TMVWY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,496. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TeamViewer has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

