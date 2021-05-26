TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in May

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of TTDKY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377. TDK has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.