TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 35,427 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ)

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

