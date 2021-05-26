TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 7.1% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $661.28. 147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $644.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

