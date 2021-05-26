TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $12,845,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.