Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $245.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.86. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

