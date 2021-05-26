Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,471 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,956,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

