Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Head to Head Review

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Talend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Talend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Talend and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 2 3 0 2.60 Asana 1 4 8 0 2.54

Talend presently has a consensus target price of $61.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.88%. Asana has a consensus target price of $34.58, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Talend.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -28.29% -147.42% -4.96% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talend and Asana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $287.47 million 7.36 -$79.58 million ($0.63) -103.11 Asana $227.00 million 26.35 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -24.78

Talend has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asana beats Talend on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data ingestion, data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides professional services, such as strategic enterprise architecture advisory services, implementation support, and private technical training courses. The company sells its products directly to customers through its sales force, as well as through indirectly channel partners. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

