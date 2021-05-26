Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $13.69

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.15. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

