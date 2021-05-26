Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report sales of $679.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the lowest is $650.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.