T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.