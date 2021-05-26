T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $132.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $133.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. 280,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,200. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.46 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

