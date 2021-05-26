Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.50. Systemax has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. Systemax’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Systemax by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Systemax by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Systemax by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Systemax by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

