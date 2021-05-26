SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0411 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $6,736.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00529113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.82 or 0.01467032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 142,393,772 coins and its circulating supply is 114,663,541 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

