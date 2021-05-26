Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $443 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.69 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.120 EPS.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 73,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.