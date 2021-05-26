Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 8,496.6% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,929,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218,814. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.