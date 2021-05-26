Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 8,496.6% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,929,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218,814. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
